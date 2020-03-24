Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc reduced its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,229,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 583,637 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned 0.40% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $206,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ICE. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,498,000. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at $84,901,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3,386.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 916,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,821,000 after purchasing an additional 890,200 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,534,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,263,000 after purchasing an additional 632,387 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,991,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,553,000 after purchasing an additional 600,905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ICE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.46.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $15,263,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 2,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $277,888.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,892,767.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 349,409 shares of company stock valued at $31,483,557. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ICE traded up $6.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.66. 5,099,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,675,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.67. The company has a market cap of $40.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.43. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 1-year low of $63.51 and a 1-year high of $101.93.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 30.93%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

