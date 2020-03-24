Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $26.67

Posted by on Mar 24th, 2020

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.67 and traded as high as $28.00. Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund shares last traded at $27.97, with a volume of 2,219,152 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.67.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UUP. UBS Group AG increased its position in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 82,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 6,870 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,297,000. Cabana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Cabana LLC now owns 43,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 8,192 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 97,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 6,069 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:UUP)

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Trust (the Trust). The Fund establishes long positions in certain futures contracts (the DX Contracts) with a view to tracking the changcBank Long US Dollar Index (USDX) Futures Index Excess Return (the Index), over time.

