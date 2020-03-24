Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Facebook (NASDAQ:FB)

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a $235.00 target price on the social networking company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays set a $260.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Facebook from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Facebook from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $245.95.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $1.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $148.10. The stock had a trading volume of 29,751,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,569,158. Facebook has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $224.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The company has a market capitalization of $422.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $190.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.65.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Facebook will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $57,683.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,065.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,970 shares of company stock valued at $17,377,152 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $5,429,501,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $25,332,445,000 after buying an additional 3,993,741 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,076,233 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,478,206,000 after buying an additional 2,673,200 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,700,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,585,263,000 after buying an additional 2,405,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,067,599 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $834,875,000 after buying an additional 1,781,520 shares in the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.