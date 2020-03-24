Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.92

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.92 and traded as low as $10.52. Kelly Services shares last traded at $10.52, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $476.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter. Kelly Services had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 6.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

