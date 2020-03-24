Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.92

Posted by on Mar 24th, 2020

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.92 and traded as low as $10.52. Kelly Services shares last traded at $10.52, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $476.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter. Kelly Services had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 6.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st.

Kelly Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:KELYB)

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

