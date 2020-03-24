KEPPEL LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.53

KEPPEL LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:KPELY) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.53 and last traded at $6.55, with a volume of 5699 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.91.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded KEPPEL LTD/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

KEPPEL LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:KPELY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. KEPPEL LTD/ADR had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.173 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th.

KEPPEL LTD/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KPELY)

Keppel Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the offshore and marine, property, and infrastructure businesses in Singapore, China, Brazil, other Far East and ASEAN countries, and internationally. It constructs, fabricates, and repairs offshore production facilities and drilling rigs, power barges, specialized vessels, and other offshore production facilities; researches and develops deepwater engineering works; engineers, constructs, and fabricates platforms for the oil and gas sector; undertakes shipyard works and other general business activities; and procures equipment and materials for the construction of offshore production facilities.

