Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by NBW Capital LLC

NBW Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 2.5% of NBW Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $8,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total value of $243,861.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,401 shares in the company, valued at $614,478.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.77, for a total value of $481,725.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,793 shares of company stock worth $17,313,473. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT traded up $12.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $288.91. 3,085,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,759,744. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $266.11 and a 52-week high of $442.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $389.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $391.92. The firm has a market cap of $82.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Buckingham Research increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Alembic Global Advisors cut Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.80.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

