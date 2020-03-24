Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) PT Lowered to $100.00 at Nomura

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price objective lowered by Nomura from $132.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Nomura currently has a buy rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on LOW. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $126.28.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $1.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,589,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,696,979. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50. The company has a market cap of $50.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $126.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.59.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 173.56% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

In other news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $103.86 per share, with a total value of $1,038,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,356,747.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 31,550 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,779,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,758 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 2,555 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,395 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

