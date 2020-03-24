Lynas (ASX:LYC) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.30

Lynas Co. Ltd (ASX:LYC) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.30 and traded as low as $1.04. Lynas shares last traded at $1.12, with a volume of 7,260,735 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is A$1.81 and its 200-day moving average price is A$2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $857.78 million and a PE ratio of 13.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.37.

In other Lynas news, insider Amanda Lacaze acquired 1,830,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.08 ($0.77) per share, with a total value of A$1,976,666.76 ($1,401,891.32).

Lynas Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals primarily in Australia and Malaysia. It also produces and supplies neodymium-praseodymium material. The company holds interest in the Mount Weld project in Western Australia.

