Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $33.53

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $33.53 and traded as low as $23.39. Makita shares last traded at $25.55, with a volume of 45,504 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MKTAY shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Makita from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Makita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.92.

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Makita had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 8.93%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Makita Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Makita Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MKTAY)

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and wholesale of electric power tools, woodworking machines, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment. The company operates through Japan Group, Europe Group, North America Group, Asia Group, and Other Regions Group segments. It offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sandling, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.

