Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.47

Posted by on Mar 24th, 2020

Mannatech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEX)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.47 and traded as low as $6.60. Mannatech shares last traded at $7.18, with a volume of 2,972 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Mannatech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

The firm has a market cap of $18.16 million, a P/E ratio of -39.73 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.90 and its 200 day moving average is $15.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mannatech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Mannatech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEX) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.54% of Mannatech worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 16.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mannatech Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTEX)

Mannatech, Incorporated provides wellness solutions. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through network marketing channels and a Website.

