Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.74

Marin Software Inc (NYSE:MRIN)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.74 and traded as low as $1.00. Marin Software shares last traded at $1.10, with a volume of 13,611 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.74.

Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.38 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Marin Software stock. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Marin Software Inc (NYSE:MRIN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 194,111 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000. Marin Software comprises 0.3% of Sapphire Ventures L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. owned 2.92% of Marin Software at the end of the most recent reporting period. 16.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marin Software

Marin Software Incorporated operates a cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows marketing professionals to manage their digital advertising spend across search, social, and display advertising channels. The company's platform consists of various modules, including Optimization module that helps advertisers to manage bids across publishers to meet revenue goals and identify opportunities for campaign improvements; Reporting and Analytics module that enables advertisers to report results at a business level and analyze cross-channel performance trends; Campaign Management module, which provides the digital advertiser with an interface to create, manage, and optimize campaigns across various publishers; and Connect module that enables advertisers to automate and streamline the capture of revenue, cost, and audience data from a range of sources, such as advertisement servers, analytics systems, CRM platforms, publishers, and third party databases.

