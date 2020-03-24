MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) Shares Sold by NBW Capital LLC

NBW Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,131 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,556 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC owned approximately 0.64% of MarineMax worth $2,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in MarineMax by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of MarineMax by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MarineMax by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of MarineMax by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 289,452 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of MarineMax by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HZO traded up $1.06 on Tuesday, reaching $8.93. 212,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,795. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $186.03 million, a PE ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.45. MarineMax Inc has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $23.15.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $304.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.33 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that MarineMax Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised MarineMax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James raised MarineMax from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on MarineMax from $26.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. MarineMax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.08.

In other news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 2,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $57,768.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO W Brett Mcgill sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $108,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,305.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,156 shares of company stock worth $216,768 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

