Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.64

Martinrea International Inc (TSE:MRE) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$5.64 and last traded at C$5.73, with a volume of 460600 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$7.21.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on Martinrea International from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. CIBC increased their target price on Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James set a C$16.00 target price on Martinrea International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Martinrea International from C$20.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Martinrea International from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.96. The company has a market capitalization of $459.90 million and a PE ratio of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.75, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$917.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$883.45 million. Research analysts forecast that Martinrea International Inc will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is a positive change from Martinrea International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Martinrea International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.22%.

Martinrea International Company Profile (TSE:MRE)

Martinrea International Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers aluminum products, including engine blocks, oil pans, cam carriers, camshaft and transmission housings, sub frames, knuckles, control arms, longitudinal and cross members, shock towers, components for electric vehicles, fabrication and modules, and aluminum plates and coils.

