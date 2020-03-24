Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) PT Lowered to $4.00

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $13.00 to $4.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the energy company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 102.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Matador Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Imperial Capital raised their price objective on Matador Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.07.

Shares of NYSE:MTDR traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.98. The company had a trading volume of 10,053,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,972,619. The stock has a market cap of $200.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.49. Matador Resources has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $22.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $288.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kenneth L. Stewart acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.77 per share, with a total value of $97,700.00. Also, Director David M. Posner acquired 15,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.10 per share, with a total value of $31,815.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,879 shares in the company, valued at $41,745.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 461,632 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,724. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTDR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 9.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 234,362 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 20,655 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 12.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 326,219 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,392,000 after buying an additional 37,383 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the third quarter worth about $704,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 606.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,623 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 9,120 shares during the period.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

