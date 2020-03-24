McKay Securities (LON:MCKS) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $249.57

McKay Securities plc (LON:MCKS)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $249.57 and traded as low as $160.50. McKay Securities shares last traded at $171.00, with a volume of 52,135 shares trading hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of McKay Securities in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 252.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 248.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.26. The company has a market cap of $149.88 million and a P/E ratio of 12.19.

McKay Securities PLC is a commercial property investment company with Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) status, listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. It specialises in the development and refurbishment of good quality office and industrial buildings within established and proven markets of central London and South East England.

