MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.85

MICT Inc (NASDAQ:MICT) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.85 and traded as low as $0.70. MICT shares last traded at $0.70, with a volume of 4,398 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of MICT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of -0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 15.23, a current ratio of 15.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.85.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MICT stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MICT Inc (NASDAQ:MICT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 76,449 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.69% of MICT at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

MICT Company Profile (NASDAQ:MICT)

MICT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rugged mobile computing devices comprising tablets and on-board-computers that provide fleet operators and field workforces with computing solutions for challenging work environments, such as extreme temperatures, repeated vibrations, or dirty and wet or dusty conditions.

