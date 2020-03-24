MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.85

MICT Inc (NASDAQ:MICT) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.85 and traded as low as $0.70. MICT shares last traded at $0.70, with a volume of 4,398 shares changing hands.
Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of MICT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.
The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of -0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 15.23, a current ratio of 15.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.85.
MICT Company Profile (NASDAQ:MICT)
MICT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rugged mobile computing devices comprising tablets and on-board-computers that provide fleet operators and field workforces with computing solutions for challenging work environments, such as extreme temperatures, repeated vibrations, or dirty and wet or dusty conditions.
See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types
Receive News & Ratings for MICT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MICT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.