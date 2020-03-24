Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Morneau Shepell Inc (TSE:MSI)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after National Bank Financial lowered their price target on the stock from C$38.00 to C$31.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Morneau Shepell traded as low as C$24.42 and last traded at C$24.62, with a volume of 177338 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$26.64.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

In related news, Senior Officer Stephen Liptrap purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$27.75 per share, with a total value of C$97,125.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$349,650.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$32.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$32.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.15. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion and a PE ratio of 85.73.

Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$247.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$242.80 million. Equities analysts expect that Morneau Shepell Inc will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Morneau Shepell’s payout ratio is currently 260.00%.

Morneau Shepell Company Profile (TSE:MSI)

Morneau Shepell Inc operates as a human resources consulting and technology company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.

