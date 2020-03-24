Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NSSC. ValuEngine upgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Imperial Capital decreased their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSSC traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.34. 128,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.86. The company has a market cap of $323.63 million, a PE ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 0.89. Napco Security Technologies has a 12 month low of $14.64 and a 12 month high of $34.91.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $25.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.04 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 28,638 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $661,251.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,834 shares in the company, valued at $596,507.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jorge Hevia sold 19,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $448,544.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 134,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,066,440.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,577 shares of company stock valued at $1,522,059. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSSC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 396,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,652,000 after purchasing an additional 154,835 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $2,457,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 100,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 2,238.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 38,875 shares during the period. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC increased its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 85,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 35,700 shares during the last quarter. 48.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells security products and software worldwide. The company offers access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

