NBW Capital LLC Acquires 128 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

NBW Capital LLC raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,550 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $4,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,713 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $59,226,000 after purchasing an additional 64,956 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 249,299 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $49,264,000 after acquiring an additional 12,566 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 10.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 18,280 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 138,138 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $27,297,000 after acquiring an additional 10,793 shares during the period. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,258. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total transaction of $654,163.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (up from $218.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $199.00 to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Longbow Research lowered their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.21.

MCD traded up $24.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.95. 11,667,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,123,736. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $197.22 and its 200 day moving average is $201.72. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

