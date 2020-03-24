NBW Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

NBW Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,506 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,024 shares during the period. Boston Scientific comprises 1.4% of NBW Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $5,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSX. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BSX traded up $2.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.22. The company had a trading volume of 16,751,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,941,343. The company has a market cap of $38.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.87. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $46.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.86 and its 200 day moving average is $41.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 43.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 4,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $184,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 2,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $97,916.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,643,778.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,875 shares of company stock worth $2,709,790. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cfra upgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut Boston Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.61.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

