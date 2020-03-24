NBW Capital LLC Sells 1,602 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

NBW Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,829 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,602 shares during the quarter. Nike makes up about 1.4% of NBW Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $4,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Nike in the third quarter valued at about $12,628,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in Nike by 452.5% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 107,077 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,057,000 after buying an additional 87,697 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Nike by 0.9% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,846 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Nike by 5.1% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,010 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC grew its position in Nike by 3.4% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 7,365 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. 65.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Nike news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 2,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total value of $244,354.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,212.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $2,828,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 271,916 shares of company stock worth $27,686,864. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NKE traded up $9.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.33. The company had a trading volume of 18,605,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,236,535. The company has a market capitalization of $105.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.86. Nike Inc has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $105.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.36%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nike from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Nike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Nike from $99.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Nike from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.34.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

