NBW Capital LLC Sells 2,611 Shares of Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR)

NBW Capital LLC trimmed its position in Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 82,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,611 shares during the quarter. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Palomar were worth $4,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PLMR. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Palomar by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Palomar in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Palomar in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Palomar by 205.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Palomar by 775.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. 55.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PLMR traded up $4.84 on Tuesday, hitting $50.99. 255,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,400. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.97 and a 200 day moving average of $47.66. Palomar Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $18.06 and a twelve month high of $62.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 242.82.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.03). Palomar had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $33.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 million. Research analysts expect that Palomar Holdings Inc will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Palomar from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, December 8th. BidaskClub raised Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Palomar in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Palomar from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Palomar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.83.

In other news, President Heath A. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total transaction of $243,400.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 326,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,879,318.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $1,338,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,117,500 shares of company stock worth $242,585,100 in the last 90 days.

