NBW Capital LLC Sells 6,316 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

NBW Capital LLC lowered its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,316 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $3,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KEY traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.77. 15,626,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,376,147. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $20.52.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. KeyCorp had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.11%.

KEY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush cut shares of KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. DA Davidson lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.30.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.