NBW Capital LLC Sells 8,926 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

NBW Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,307 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,926 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $3,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Mplx in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Mplx during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mplx during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mplx during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Mplx by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MPLX. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mplx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Mplx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Mplx from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Mplx in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Shares of NYSE MPLX traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.68. 6,265,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,183,335. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.46. Mplx Lp has a 1-year low of $6.87 and a 1-year high of $33.72. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.17.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 13.12%. Mplx’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

