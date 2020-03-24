Noked Israel Ltd Acquires Shares of 4,300 Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Noked Israel Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 205.2% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM stock traded up $3.62 on Tuesday, hitting $63.60. 9,328,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,519,043. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.94. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 84.30%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 90.17%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PM shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.50.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

See Also: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.