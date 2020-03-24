Noked Israel Ltd Invests $355,000 in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Noked Israel Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cortland Associates Inc. MO lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 15,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cfra upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $132.00 in a report on Sunday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.20.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $8.66 on Tuesday, reaching $113.84. 11,444,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,314,905. The company has a market cap of $144.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.10 and a 200-day moving average of $136.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.08%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

