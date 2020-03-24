Noked Israel Ltd Invests $414,000 in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Noked Israel Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000. American Tower accounts for about 0.5% of Noked Israel Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMT. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,612,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,133,390,000 after acquiring an additional 238,036 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.0% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 40,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,907,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 181.4% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 11,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 7,348 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.3% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 104,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,130,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 32.0% in the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 1,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.71, for a total value of $264,134.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,370,906.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $682,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,142,400.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,144 shares of company stock valued at $2,332,308 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on AMT shares. Citigroup upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, New Street Research raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.50.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded up $11.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $190.27. 4,221,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,306,077. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.98, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $237.47 and its 200-day moving average is $226.02. American Tower Corp has a one year low of $174.32 and a one year high of $258.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.60). American Tower had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 52.26%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

