Noked Israel Ltd Purchases 600 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Noked Israel Ltd grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 0.5% of Noked Israel Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Noked Israel Ltd’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on MRK. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Argus reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

Shares of MRK stock traded up $2.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $69.05. 18,986,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,573,312. The company has a market cap of $180.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.98. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.01%.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

