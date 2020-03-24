Noked Israel Ltd Takes $599,000 Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Noked Israel Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000. Intel makes up about 0.7% of Noked Israel Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1,636.1% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 6,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 66.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $757,090.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $71,809.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,243 shares of company stock valued at $2,214,260 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $2.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.40. The stock had a trading volume of 49,939,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,571,281. The firm has a market cap of $196.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.04.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Intel to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Vertical Group began coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.69.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

