Noked Israel Ltd Takes Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Noked Israel Ltd bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 500 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000. Alphabet accounts for 0.8% of Noked Israel Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,643,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,595,067,000 after buying an additional 72,165 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,731,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,658,702,000 after buying an additional 57,295 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 129,857.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 2,620,525 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,891,836 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,533,906,000 after buying an additional 61,495 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,510,684 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,023,395,000 after buying an additional 49,057 shares during the period. 35.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Nomura increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,620.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from to in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Independent Research raised shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating and set a $1,520.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,520.91.

GOOGL traded up $75.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,130.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,618,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,387,891. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,354.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,321.08. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,530.74. The stock has a market cap of $776.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $12.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 52.92 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

