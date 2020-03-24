Noked Israel Ltd Takes Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Noked Israel Ltd acquired a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 290 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000. Amazon.com makes up about 0.6% of Noked Israel Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,239,688,000 after purchasing an additional 200,105 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,493,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,302,548,000 after purchasing an additional 56,178 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 185,502.2% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,320 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,022,830 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,737,866,000 after purchasing an additional 89,572 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,847,665 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,414,190,000 after purchasing an additional 20,860 shares during the period. 56.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,466,327.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total transaction of $7,471,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 725,162 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,988,915. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock traded up $37.27 on Tuesday, reaching $1,940.10. 7,122,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,758,684. The stock has a market cap of $958.62 billion, a PE ratio of 84.32, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $2,185.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,970.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,842.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,450.00 target price (up from $2,250.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,625.00 target price (up previously from $2,550.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,330.42.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

