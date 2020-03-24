North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.38

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.38 and traded as low as $2.32. North European Oil Royalty Trust shares last traded at $2.35, with a volume of 16,400 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.38. The company has a market cap of $22.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.73%.

In other news, insider Ahron H. Haspel bought 10,000 shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,900. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in North European Oil Royalty Trust stock. Halsey Associates Inc. CT acquired a new position in North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 90,432 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000. Halsey Associates Inc. CT owned 0.98% of North European Oil Royalty Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 8.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:NRT)

North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. It holds rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies.

