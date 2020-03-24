Nova Lifestyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.61

Nova Lifestyle Inc (NASDAQ:NVFY) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.61 and traded as low as $0.88. Nova Lifestyle shares last traded at $0.88, with a volume of 5,633 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Nova Lifestyle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th.

The company has a current ratio of 53.86, a quick ratio of 35.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.11.

Nova LifeStyle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells residential and commercial furniture for middle and upper middle-income consumers worldwide. The company offers upholstered, wood, and metal-based residential furniture for the living rooms, dining rooms, bedrooms, and home offices.

