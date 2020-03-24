Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Shares of Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) dropped 6.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $59.00 and last traded at $55.68, approximately 876,199 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 1,327,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.61.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novocure in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Novocure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Novocure in a report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Novocure currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -713.13 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 4.82.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Novocure had a negative return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $99.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Novocure’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Novocure Ltd will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 2,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.14, for a total transaction of $286,078.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,720,524.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pritesh Shah sold 5,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $411,237.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,139,997.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 180,796 shares of company stock valued at $16,574,374. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVCR. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novocure during the fourth quarter valued at $4,214,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novocure in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novocure in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novocure in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Novocure in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

