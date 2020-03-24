Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $70.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.70% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “NovoCure Limited is an oncology company. The Company is engaged in developing a therapy called Tumor Treating Fields for the treatment of solid tumor cancers. It operates primarily in the United States, Germany, Switzerland and Japan. NovoCure Limited is based in Saint Helier, Channel Islands. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised Novocure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novocure in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Novocure in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Novocure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

Shares of NASDAQ NVCR traded down $2.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.05. 1,218,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,042,753. Novocure has a 12-month low of $41.51 and a 12-month high of $98.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -713.13 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 5.10.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $99.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.10 million. Novocure had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.17%. Novocure’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Novocure will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Michael J. Ambrogi sold 11,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $945,270.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,601,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Pritesh Shah sold 5,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $411,237.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,653 shares in the company, valued at $6,139,997.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 180,796 shares of company stock worth $16,574,374. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Novocure during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,536,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in Novocure by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,380,675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $116,349,000 after purchasing an additional 734,475 shares in the last quarter. Invus Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novocure in the 4th quarter valued at $39,681,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Novocure by 993.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 365,537 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,335,000 after buying an additional 332,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Novocure by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,179,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,026,360,000 after buying an additional 274,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

About Novocure

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

