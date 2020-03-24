NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Bank of America

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Bank of America in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $300.00 target price on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 41.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on NVDA. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $311.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Edward Jones started coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.84.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $6.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $212.69. 16,034,938 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,934,490. The stock has a market cap of $130.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.06, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $132.60 and a 52 week high of $316.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $258.43 and its 200-day moving average is $222.56.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.13, for a total transaction of $1,488,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,012,911.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total transaction of $50,516.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,638,622.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,160 shares of company stock worth $12,214,957 over the last quarter. 4.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,989,675 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,880,071,000 after purchasing an additional 342,849 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,656,999 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,032,498,000 after acquiring an additional 394,623 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,711,347 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,814,480,000 after acquiring an additional 210,550 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,827,815 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,371,284,000 after acquiring an additional 149,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $1,337,713,000. 66.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

