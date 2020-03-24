NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $90.00 price objective on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 16.47% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company. The Company designs and manufactures High Performance Mixed Signal semiconductor solutions to meet the requirements of systems and sub-systems in its target markets. High Performance Mixed Signal solutions are an optimized mix of analog and digital functionality integrated into a system or sub-system. The Company’s expertise is in RF, analog, power management, interface, security and digital processing products. NXP’s solutions are used in a wide range of automotive, identification, wireless infrastructure, lighting, industrial, mobile, consumer and computing applications. The Company claims to provide its customers improved power efficiency, functional performance, miniaturization, quality, durability and adaptability in their electronic systems and application solutions. NXP is based in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, with research and development activities in Asia, Europe and the United States, and manufacturing facilities in Asia and Europe. “

NXPI has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $139.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down from $147.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.18.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI traded up $3.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,664,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,660,422. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $58.41 and a 1-year high of $139.59. The company has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.91, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.28.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 24.03%. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 14,271 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 17,321 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

