Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Cut to Market Perform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set an underperform rating and a $12.30 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Oceaneering International to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bernstein Bank began coverage on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an underperform rating and a $12.30 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.60.

Shares of NYSE:OII traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $2.95. 2,220,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,933,927. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.86. Oceaneering International has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.15.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.24. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 17.01% and a negative return on equity of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $560.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Oceaneering International will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Oceaneering International news, VP Earl Childress bought 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.57 per share, with a total value of $52,122.00. Also, Director M Kevin Mcevoy bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $91,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 82,780 shares of company stock worth $285,442. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OII. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Oceaneering International by 1,775.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Oceaneering International by 209.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Oceaneering International during the third quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. 98.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

