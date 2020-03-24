Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Cut to Market Perform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research cut shares of Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on OII. ValuEngine raised shares of Oceaneering International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Oceaneering International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group lowered shares of Oceaneering International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Oceaneering International to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set an underperform rating and a $12.30 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.60.

OII traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,220,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $285.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.15. Oceaneering International has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $21.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.86.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.24. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 17.01% and a negative return on equity of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $560.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Oceaneering International’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Earl Childress purchased 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.57 per share, with a total value of $52,122.00. Also, CEO Roderick A. Larson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 340,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,785. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 82,780 shares of company stock worth $285,442 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 1,775.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 209.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 98.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

