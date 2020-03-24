Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on OTEX. TD Securities lifted their target price on Open Text from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Open Text in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on Open Text from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Open Text from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Open Text from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.78.

Shares of Open Text stock traded down $1.41 on Thursday, hitting $29.22. 1,151,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,443. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.59. Open Text has a 1-year low of $29.11 and a 1-year high of $47.85.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.39. Open Text had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $771.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 10 15 Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Open Text by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 65,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Open Text by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 495,683 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,846,000 after purchasing an additional 34,346 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of Open Text during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,919,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Open Text by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 321,912 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,137,000 after buying an additional 46,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Open Text by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 177,618 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,250,000 after buying an additional 7,955 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

