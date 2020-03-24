PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) PT Lowered to $75.00 at Goldman Sachs Group

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its price objective trimmed by Goldman Sachs Group from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PCAR. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on PACCAR from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Vertical Research raised PACCAR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on PACCAR from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub raised PACCAR from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen raised PACCAR from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.77.

Shares of PACCAR stock traded down $2.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,082,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,280,925. PACCAR has a twelve month low of $49.11 and a twelve month high of $83.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.71 and a 200-day moving average of $74.16. The stock has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.32.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. PACCAR had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $30,011.41. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,111.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Marco A. Davila sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total value of $482,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,734.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,345,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,450 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,696,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,902,000 after acquiring an additional 18,267 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,682,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,740 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $283,130,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,842,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,846,000 after acquiring an additional 507,900 shares during the last quarter. 63.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

