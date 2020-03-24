PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) PT Lowered to $75.00 at Goldman Sachs Group

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its price objective trimmed by Goldman Sachs Group from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also commented on PCAR. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on PACCAR from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Vertical Research raised PACCAR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on PACCAR from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub raised PACCAR from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen raised PACCAR from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.77.
Shares of PACCAR stock traded down $2.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,082,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,280,925. PACCAR has a twelve month low of $49.11 and a twelve month high of $83.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.71 and a 200-day moving average of $74.16. The stock has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.32.
In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $30,011.41. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,111.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Marco A. Davila sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total value of $482,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,734.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,345,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,450 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,696,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,902,000 after acquiring an additional 18,267 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,682,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,740 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $283,130,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,842,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,846,000 after acquiring an additional 507,900 shares during the last quarter. 63.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About PACCAR
PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.
