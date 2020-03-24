Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) PT Lowered to $22.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on PD. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pagerduty from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pagerduty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Pagerduty in a research note on Friday, December 6th. SunTrust Banks reissued a positive rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Pagerduty in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Pagerduty from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.30.

Get Pagerduty alerts:

PD stock traded down $1.28 on Thursday, hitting $17.79. 4,160,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 974,507. Pagerduty has a 1-year low of $12.33 and a 1-year high of $59.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.94 and a 200-day moving average of $24.13.

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Pagerduty had a negative net margin of 30.26% and a negative return on equity of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $45.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.07 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Pagerduty will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Pagerduty news, insider Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 52,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $1,306,538.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,687,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,457,911.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $25,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,588.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Pagerduty in the 4th quarter valued at $1,949,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pagerduty by 145.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 912,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,346,000 after acquiring an additional 540,593 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pagerduty by 113.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 76,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 40,550 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pagerduty during the 4th quarter worth about $819,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pagerduty by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 182,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,276,000 after acquiring an additional 86,342 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pagerduty

PagerDuty, Inc operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Pagerduty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pagerduty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.