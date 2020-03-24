PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Price Target Cut to $23.00

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Co from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the energy producer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 256.04% from the company’s current price.

PDCE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $54.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on PDC Energy from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TD Securities dropped their price target on PDC Energy from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet cut shares of PDC Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.31.

PDC Energy stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,950,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,402,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. PDC Energy has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $47.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.08. The company has a market cap of $642.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.23.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $265.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.35 million. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 4.90%. Sell-side analysts forecast that PDC Energy will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $95,595.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,892.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark E. Ellis acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.53 per share, with a total value of $175,300.00. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 1,058.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,647,999 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $45,732,000 after buying an additional 1,505,711 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,886,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,839,025 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $100,467,000 after acquiring an additional 899,129 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $19,001,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in PDC Energy by 3,510.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 434,040 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $12,045,000 after acquiring an additional 422,018 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

