Pedevco (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Pedevco Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.91. Pedevco shares last traded at $0.82, with a volume of 6,200 shares changing hands.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pedevco stock. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Pedevco Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 36,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.05% of Pedevco at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Pedevco (NYSEAMERICAN:PED)

PEDEVCO Corp., doing business as Pacific Energy Development, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas shale plays in the United States. The company's principal asset is Denver-Julesberg (D-J) Basin asset comprising approximately 10,961 net acres located in the Weld county, Colorado.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Pedevco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pedevco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.