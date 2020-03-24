Piper Sandler Lowers II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Price Target to

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from to in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

IIVI has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of II-VI in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of II-VI from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of II-VI from $42.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of II-VI from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down from $43.00) on shares of II-VI in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.00.

IIVI traded up $0.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,297,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,867,523. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -39.83 and a beta of 1.24. II-VI has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $42.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. II-VI had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $666.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 94.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that II-VI will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Howard H. Xia sold 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $353,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,446,432. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $975,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,651 shares in the company, valued at $15,332,656.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,300 shares of company stock worth $1,364,800 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IIVI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in II-VI by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,893 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 8,173 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in II-VI by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,108 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in II-VI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $521,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in II-VI by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,882,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $101,502,000 after buying an additional 1,105,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in II-VI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $526,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

