Point72 Asset Management L.P. Decreases Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 457,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,249 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of Phillips 66 worth $50,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 12,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PSX shares. Bank of America cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.43.

NYSE:PSX traded up $3.49 on Tuesday, hitting $45.58. 5,459,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,192,570. The stock has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.94 and a 200-day moving average of $100.26. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $40.04 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.87 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director John E. Lowe bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.71 per share, with a total value of $153,420.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

