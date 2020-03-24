Point72 Asset Management L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 36,448.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,346 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Northrop Grumman worth $37,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 468.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded up $11.42 on Tuesday, hitting $281.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,654,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,193. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $263.29 and a one year high of $385.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $340.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $355.12. The stock has a market cap of $47.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 0.86.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.84 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 39.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 23.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NOC. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $449.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.30.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.69, for a total transaction of $1,084,464.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,680,406.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 2,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.28, for a total value of $951,919.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,332,722.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,987 shares of company stock worth $7,515,370 over the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

