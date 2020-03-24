Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 99,295 Shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lessened its position in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 954,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 99,295 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of Metlife worth $48,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Metlife during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Metlife in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Metlife in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Metlife in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Metlife by 189.5% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MET traded up $4.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.61. 12,797,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,610,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Metlife Inc has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $53.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.37. The firm has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $18.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. Metlife had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 9.14%. Metlife’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Metlife Inc will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

Several research firms recently commented on MET. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Metlife from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Metlife from $51.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Metlife from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Metlife from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.80.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 14,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $732,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,559,908. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

