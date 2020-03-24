Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires 275 Shares of Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) by 1,964.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Cable One were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CABO. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Cable One by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Cable One during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Cable One by 2,250.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 47 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cable One during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Cable One during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CABO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,805.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Cable One from to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cable One from $1,240.00 to $1,367.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Cable One from $1,900.00 to $1,968.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $1,490.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,606.67.

NYSE CABO traded up $110.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,378.74. 41,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.29 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,586.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,477.68. Cable One Inc has a 12-month low of $951.38 and a 12-month high of $1,830.50.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $9.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.67 by ($0.35). Cable One had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $318.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cable One Inc will post 41.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

In related news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,612.61, for a total value of $1,186,880.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,092,622.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,703.70, for a total transaction of $1,277,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,380,284.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,584 shares of company stock valued at $7,114,170. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

