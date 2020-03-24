Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Buys Shares of 2,259 Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,259 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

SYK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $247.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.86.

Shares of SYK stock traded up $16.94 on Tuesday, reaching $143.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,527,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,174,825. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $194.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.80. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $124.54 and a 12 month high of $226.30.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Recommended Story: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.